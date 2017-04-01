Invest your Lively HSA funds with TD Ameritrade
No minimum balance required
It’s up to you to decide how much of your HSA funds to invest.
Manage entirely online
We’ve made it a snap to manage your invested HSA funds with all the tools you need online.
Invest your Lively HSA funds with TD Ameritrade
With Lively, it’s simple to invest your HSA fund, plus you can leverage a variety of investment options, including individual stocks, bonds, CDs, over 100 commission-free ETFs, and more than 13,000 mutual funds.
Before investing in a mutual fund or ETF, carefully consider the funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For a prospectus containing this and other important information, contact the fund or contact a TD Ameritrade Client Services representative.
Only $2.50 / month to invest. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
TD Ameritrade, Inc. is the firm Lively has selected to be the preferred brokerage firm for your Lively HSA invested assets. TD Ameritrade and Lively are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other’s services or policies. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and the Toronto-Dominion Bank. Used with permission. The content presented on our website is for informational purposes only, and is not, and must not be, considered investment, legal, accounting or financial planning advice, nor a recommendation as to a specific course of action. Investors should consult all available information, including fund prospectuses, and consult with appropriate investment, accounting, legal, and financial professionals, as appropriate, before making any investment or utilizing any financial planning strategy. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed.